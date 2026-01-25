Sunday’s weather is expected to be mostly cloudy across most of the island, with isolated rain not ruled out, and most likely to fall in mountainous areas.

Temperatures will rise to 16 degrees Celsius inland, 18 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, cloud cover will persist, while fog and mist may form in parts. Temperatures will drop to seven degrees Celsius inland, 10 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and two degrees Celsius in the mountains, with frost expected to form in higher ground in the early hours of Monday morning.

Monday’s weather will largely resemble that of Sunday, with overcast skies and rain likely, while Tuesday will begin in a similar fashion and end with storms in the west of the island, and snow possible in the mountains.

More clouds, rain, and storms, and more snow in the mountains, are expected on Wednesday,

Temperatures are expected to increase on Monday before dropping again on Wednesday.

As of dawn, the depth of snow atop Mount Olympus was 18 centimetres.