Before the carnival madness that is about to take over Limassol, the heart of the city is also getting ready to host a series of cultural evenings as a variety of productions are presented at the Rialto Theatre. Music performances, theatrical works and award-winning short films make up February’s calendar at the theatre.

Opening the month’s agenda is a play by Portuguese writer and director Tiago Rodrigues, titled Lovers’ Chorus. Presented in Greek by Onassis Stegi on February 5 and 6, the play pulls audiences into the heart of the relationship between two people as they step on the threshold of a life-and-death experience.

AntiLogos Theatre will then present the play Keffiyeh / Made in China on February 7, a work by the Palestinian playwright Dalia Taha. Eleni Anastasiou directs the piece in its first Greek-language adaptation, revealing its mosaic of human stories. The play is an anthology of vignettes that trace every stage of life within a war zone.

On February 9 and 10, the awarded Greek short films of Drama International Short Film Festival will travel to Limassol, as well as Nicosia, Paphos and Larnaca. At the Rialto Theatre, the screenings are co-organised by the department of contemporary culture, the Rialto Theatre and Limassol Cine Clubs, offering free film nights with subtitles in English.

Then, on February 11, Mariliza Papadouri Papangelidi celebrates a 40-year relationship with the cello and invites audiences to the My Cello World performance. Her repertoire will include some of the most iconic and demanding works of the classical repertoire, by composers such as Johannes Brahms, Felix Mendelssohn, Frédéric Chopin, Camille Saint-Saëns, Gabriel Fauré, Claude Debussy, Gaspar Cassadó, Aram Khachaturian, Astor Piazzolla and Mikis Theodorakis. The evening will also honour the dialogue between the cello and the piano as Mariliza is joined by the internationally acclaimed pianist Anita Tomasevich.

Next on the agenda is a charity event dedicated to children who are fighting cancer. Choirs, dancers, actors, students, educators, artists and athletes from Cyprus and abroad (live and through video messages of hope) will unite their voices in an evening of love, hope and solidarity.

Titled Together – One Dream, One Wish, One Voice, One Hope, February 14’s event will be an artistic event under the direction of Stelios Michaelides, with all net proceeds donated to the association One Dream One Wish, offering tangible support to children and their families.

February’s final performance before the big carnival weekend in Limassol is Yiorgos Tsiakkas’ play Edo Leme SOS, a clever play on words on the city’s name. The comedy on February 17 and 18 offers a satirical portrait of contemporary Cypriot reality, rendered with both affection and pain. Eleven exceptional actors find themselves entangled in a succession of comic situations that unfold at a rapid, almost breathless pace, underscoring human virtues and flaws.

February at Rialto Theatre

Information and tickets: www.rialto.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7745