A getaway is the ideal solution for escaping the fast pace of everyday life and enjoying moments of relaxation and rest in a welcoming environment. Whether it’s carefree moments by the sea or quality time with loved ones, Limassol and Paphos offer you unique experiences with your partner or family.

Louis Hotels welcomes the winter season with exclusive offers at select hotels for direct bookings at louishotels.com.

Royal Apollonia | Limassol

The 5* Royal Apollonia (see article’s featured image), in the heart of Limassol, combines beautiful sea views with carefully selected restaurants and services that emphasise comfort and quality hospitality. This, combined with the award-winning Royal Spa, creates the ideal environment for those seeking moments of relaxation and tranquility.

Cali Resort & Spa | Paphos

A modern 5-star adults-only relaxation destination that combines contemporary aesthetics, quality services and absolute tranquility.

Ivi Mare Hotel

Ivi Mare | Paphos

A 5* adults-only hotel with a peaceful atmosphere and seaside scenery.

Louis Phaethon Beach Hotel

Louis Phaethon Beach | Paphos

A family experience in a welcoming environment for young and old alike.

Guests who book directly at louishotels.com enjoy exclusive offers and unique privileges.

About Louis Hotels

Louis Hotels, a member of the Louis Group, is one of the leading hotel groups in the southeastern Mediterranean. Louis Hotels has over 80 years of experience in the hotel industry with 25 hotels for every type of holiday in Cyprus and the Greek islands.