Celestyal has been awarded the Gold Feefo Trusted Service Award, recognising the cruise line’s consistently high levels of customer service, based entirely on verified guest feedback.

The Gold award is Feefo’s highest standard of recognition for service excellence and is presented to brands that achieve a service rating between 4.5 and 5, based on genuine reviews from customers. The accolade reflects feedback collected throughout 2025 from guests who sailed with Celestyal across its Greek Islands, Mediterranean and Arabian Gulf programmes.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal, highlighted the collaborative efforts behind the accolade.

“Winning a Gold Feefo Award is something we are incredibly proud of, because it comes directly from our travellers and travel agent partners,” he noted. “This recognition is a credit to our onboard crew and our teams ashore, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver the kind of genuine, personal service that defines the Celestyal experience. I want to thank every member of the team for the care and passion they bring to their roles every day.”

Celestyal offers year-round cruises through their fleet of two mid-sized ships. The 1,260-guests Celestyal Journey and 1,360-guest Celestyal Discovery sail across the Greek Islands and Mediterranean between April and November, and offer winter sun in the Arabian Gulf from November to March.

The line’s current campaign, “The Unmissable Sale”, runs until February 19, 2026. The offer includes savings of up to 50 per cent off, up to €500 specialty food and beverage credit and up to €200 shore excursion credit per cabin on select sailings.

For more information, visit: celestyal.com or call: 211 1995176.

About Celestyal

Celestyal, an award-winning and year-round cruise company, continues to set the standard for unmissable travel experiences in the Greek Islands, the Adriatic and the Arabian Gulf. Built on a foundation of unique Greek heritage, the company excels in delivering, exceptional hospitality and ensuring genuine cultural immersion both onboard and onshore. Operating two brand new vessels, Celestyal Discovery accommodating 1,360 passengers and Celestyal Journey accommodating 1,260 passengers, Celestyal prioritises highly personalised services, establishing a high-end environment that welcomes over 140,000 passengers annually from more than 130 different nationalities.