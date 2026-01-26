Columbia Confectionery, a member of Columbia Restaurants, has donated €3,000 to the Agios Stefanos Foundation in Limassol, following the strong public response to its Christmas collection “Nutcracker Christmas”, transforming the collection’s commercial success into a meaningful social contribution.

The donation was presented by Constantinos Christodoulou, Brand Manager of Columbia Confectionery, in support of the Foundation’s work in the care and education of children with developmental disabilities.

Commenting on the initiative, Brand Manager Christodoulou focused on its social contribution dimension. “The ‘Nutcracker Christmas’ collection was created to combine the festive experience with social contribution,” he noted. “Thanks to our customers’ support, we were able to make a tangible contribution to an organisation carrying out vital social work. This donation forms part of Columbia Restaurants’ broader social responsibility programme, with a focus on initiatives that connect business activity with measurable social impact.”

On behalf of the Foundation, Mikaella Stavrinidou, Director of the Agios Stefanos Foundation, expressed her appreciation. “We sincerely thank Columbia Confectionery and Columbia Restaurants for this generous donation,” she said. “This support enables us to further strengthen our equipment and services for the children and their families. Partnerships of this nature are essential for the continuity of our work.”

The initiative forms part of Columbia Restaurants’ wider Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, aiming to give back to society, support vulnerable groups and create a positive and lasting impact within the local community.

About Columbia Hospitality

Columbia Hospitality is the hospitality division of Schoeller Holdings Ltd, a privately-owned investment group with global operations across marine and non-marine sectors. The division brings together Columbia Hotels & Resorts, Columbia Restaurants, and the Columbia Hotel Academy under one integrated brand, representing Schoeller Holdings’ long-standing commitment to excellence, innovation and service quality. Through its diverse portfolio, Columbia Hospitality is redefining Cyprus’ hospitality landscape, combining international standards with authentic local character. Its mission is to deliver exceptional experiences across every facet of hospitality, from luxury accommodation and dining to education and talent development.

About Schoeller Holdings Ltd

Founded in 1978, Schoeller Holdings Ltd is a privately-owned investment company operating a wide range of marine-related activities, including ship owning, ship management and liner services, as well as non-marine ventures in hospitality, real estate and other industries. With a workforce of more than 14,000 employees worldwide, the Group has evolved into a dynamic, internationally respected organisation and remains the driving visionary force behind all its subsidiaries.