Hospitalisations for Covid-19 and Influenza A increased in Limassol over the weekend, according to records from the district general hospital.

Speaking to Philenews on Monday, Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said doctors are observing a rise in admissions, mainly in the Limassol district, “where the numbers have changed significantly in the last twenty-four hours.”

The number of Covid-19 patients at Limassol hospital rose from one on Sunday to five on Monday, while cases of Influenza A increased from 14 to 25 over the same period.

“We certainly expected that there would be a new increase in our cases because usually in late January and early February we always have a second wave and it seems that we are now seeing it,” Charilaou said.

“As for virus activity in the community,” he added, “we will likely need data from the health ministry”

Regarding deaths related to these illnesses, Charilaou told the Cyprus mail that “beyond the numbers announced by the health ministry I am not aware of new deaths,” stressing that only the ministry has a full picture of both public and private sectors, as deaths are reported to it directly.