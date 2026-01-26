Zubr Capital portfolio company Zing Coach has partnered with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a deal running until 2027, bringing AI-powered, player-inspired fitness experiences to one of the world’s largest football fan communities.

Under the strategic partnership, according to its statement, the growth equity firm said PSG supporters will gain access to adaptive training programmes through the Zing Coach app, modelled on routines used by players from both the women’s and men’s teams.

Through the collaboration, fans will be able to track their progress, receive exclusive guidance inspired by the club’s elite coaching staff, compete on global leaderboards and unlock rewards, including VIP match experiences and signed memorabilia.

At the same time, and through Zing Coach’s proprietary AI technology, key elements of the experience will be tailored, ranging from workout planning to real-time motivational support.

The launch also comes against a broader global inactivity challenge. While football attracts more than five billion viewers worldwide, around one-third of the global population does not meet recommended physical activity levels.

Against this backdrop, and by combining personalised technology with elite-level training inspiration, the partners aim to narrow the gap between watching elite sport and actively participating in it.

In this context, Paris Saint-Germain, with more than 500 million fans worldwide and over 230 million social media followers, provides a platform to scale Zing Coach’s ambition of making high-quality fitness guidance more widely accessible.

Anton Marchanka, CEO at Zing Coach, said partnering with Paris Saint-Germain, “the most decorated club in the history of French football”, offers access to a vast global fanbase of potential users.

At the same time, he said the collaboration creates “a unique opportunity to connect with their club and explore daily workouts shaped around those of their favorite stars”.

Through this approach, he added, the aim is to motivate millions “to take the first step in their physical health journey” and, ultimately, to build habits that improve health and quality of life.

Zing Coach, which is backed by health tech company Palta, applies AI technology to create a digital personal trainer that assesses fitness accurately, designs personalised programmes and supports users throughout their fitness journey, from motivation through to long-term progress.

For Zubr Capital, meanwhile, the partnership represents another milestone in portfolio growth and sits within its broader strategy of supporting technology companies that successfully apply AI across international markets.

Oleg Khusaenov, CEO at Zubr Capital, said what makes the partnership particularly important is “not only the scale of Paris Saint-Germain’s global fanbase”.

He added that technology enables “a new form of engagement”, allowing Zing Coach to transform fan interest into active, personal participation, something the firm, in turn, views as a strong indicator of long-term international growth potential.

Zubr Capital operates as a local entity in Cyprus as part of its long-term expansion plan and, in parallel, manages $250 million across 30 technology companies, including two unicorn businesses.

Its investor base includes the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) and Wargaming.