President Nikos Christodoulides inaugurated the new Cypriot embassy in Manama, Bahrain on Monday, reflecting Cyprus’ commitment to strengthening ties with the Gulf region.

Christodoulides concluded his two-day official visit to Bahrain, at the invitation of the King, with the embassy’s inauguration. The event was attended by members of his delegation and high-ranking officials of the Bahraini government.

Cyprus is among four EU member states with an embassy in Bahrain, which according to the government, demonstrates its determination to strengthen its relations the Gulf states.

Speaking also at the Cyprus-Bahrain Business Forum, Christodoulides underlined Bahrain’s “distinctive and constructive” role in the Gulf, highlighting its moderation, pragmatism, stability and reforms amid regional challenges.

He praised Bahrain’s success in balancing security with openness and proving that dialogue and diplomacy “remain the strongest tools at our disposal to resolve differences and advance cooperation.”

Christodoulides stressed that Cyprus shares these principles, actively pursues a similar role, and aligns closely with Bahrain beyond these commonalities, citing both countries’ untapped potential based on their strategic position, their economic dynamism, and their clear role as bridges between regions and markets.

He reiterated Cyprus’ priority during its ongoing EU Council Presidency to strengthen EU-Gulf ties, naming Bahrain an “essential partner in materialising this vision.”

He cited Cyprus’ presidency, Bahrain’s 2026 EU-Gulf Cooperation Council chairmanship, and the second EU-GCC Summit as key milestones to develop political dialogue, economic cooperation and shared interests into concrete results.

Christodoulides also called for deeper Bahrain-Cyprus economic cooperation and new investment opportunities.

At the same time, he added that Bahrain remains a strategic gateway for Cypriot firms expanding into the Gulf and wider Middle East.

“Let us therefore focus on further supporting and expanding this cooperation for the mutual benefit of our companies, our economies and our people,” he concluded.

A say earlier, Christodoulides met King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, praising his “wise and visionary leadership”, saying that the monarch “has established the Kingdom of Bahrain as a beacon of international cooperation, as well as interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence”.

In a note written in the guestbook of Bahrain’s royal palace, he stressed his “appreciation” of the work of both the king and of the country’s prime minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, “for their unwavering support in promoting our bilateral relations”.

He added that both the king and the prime minister have “further strengthened the longstanding cooperation and friendship between the Republic of Cyprus and the Kingdom of Bahrain”.