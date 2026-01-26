The Energy Ministry has launched a Digital One Stop Shop service for renewable energy sources on a pilot basis to support the energy upgrade of buildings, the Energy Service announced.

The new platform was developed to assist property owners, professionals and interested stakeholders involved in building renovations and energy efficiency improvements.

The digital service provides centralised, reliable and up-to-date information on technical measures, available technologies and recognised best practices related to renewable energy and energy upgrades.

It also offers access to financing tools and grant schemes currently available for energy upgrade projects.

The platform includes guidance on the proper implementation of energy upgrade interventions, aiming to reduce errors and improve project outcomes.

According to the Energy Service, the system enhances transparency and accessibility of relevant procedures and services linked to renewable energy and building upgrades.

Users are also able to design a comprehensive building energy upgrade programme, incorporating a step-by-step renovation roadmap for deep renovations.

The service is intended to function as a single reference point for planning, financing and implementing energy efficiency improvements in buildings.

The Energy Service has invited interested parties to visit and use the platform during its pilot operation.

Stakeholders are encouraged to submit comments and suggestions, which are expected to contribute substantially to the final configuration and improvement of the service.