The Cyprus Film Commission organised a three-day roadshow in London last week, targeting professionals from the United Kingdom’s audiovisual industry as part of efforts to promote Cyprus as a filming destination.

The first two events were addressed to British industry professionals, while the third was aimed exclusively at Cypriots living and working in the UK and was held at the Cypriot High Commission in London.

The roadshow focused on presenting Cyprus’ incentives programme to international producers.

“Our aim was to inform industry professionals about the incentives programme we offer in Cyprus, with the ultimate goal of encouraging them to choose our country for future productions.

It is one of the most generous and fastest cash rebate payment schemes in the sector in Europe,” said chairman of the Cyprus Film Commission, Lefteris Eleftheriou, speaking to Cyprus News Agency.

Eleftheriou, who coordinates and promotes Cyprus as an international destination for film and television productions, was the main speaker at all three events.

In his presentation, he outlined the financial incentives available to foreign and domestic productions, addressed practical production-related issues and explained the criteria required for eligibility.

Interest from the British audiovisual sector exceeded expectations. “The response from professionals in the British audiovisual industry at all three events was very strong, which pleased us greatly,” Eleftheriou said, adding that attendance at the event held at the High Commission was significantly higher than initially anticipated.

Cyprus’ incentives programme was established in 2017, although broader awareness developed later, particularly during the Covid-19 period.

The programme has an annual budget of €25 million and currently supports more than seven international productions. Most participating companies are British, alongside French and Scandinavian productions.

At the same time, the programme requires cooperation between foreign productions and Cypriot entrepreneurs, a structure that supports the development of the domestic audiovisual industry.

The final event was co-organised with business association Cypriots in the City. “Today’s event highlighted the power of cooperation between the diaspora and institutions in shaping the future of Cyprus.

‘Cypriots in the City’ are proud to co-organise initiatives that connect people, ideas and opportunities,” said the association’s president, Fanos Theofanous.

The commercial section of the Cypriot High Commission also contributed to the organisation of the event.

Separately, Eleftheriou referred to the roadshow in his personal platform, noting that the third day concluded at the High Commission with the participation of members of the Cypriot community in the UK.

He described an evening marked by discussions and questions following the presentation, adding that the event was held under the aegis of the High Commission and in close collaboration with ‘Cypriots in the City’.