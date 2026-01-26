The Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism took part in the Travel and Adventure Show, held on January 24 and 25 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, as part of its broader strategy to strengthen the island’s presence in the competitive US tourism market.

According to the information, the participation aimed to promote Cyprus as a modern, quality and authentic destination.

At the same time, the American public and tourism professionals were informed about the range of experiences the island offers, from culture and gastronomy to nature, beaches and alternative forms of tourism.