Demetra Holdings Plc on Monday announced another own shares buyback, in line with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company said the transaction was carried out in accordance with the authorisation granted by its annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

Specifically, the company said it purchased a total of 168 own shares. Demetra Holdings said the shares were acquired at a price of 1.54 cents per share.

Moreover, the company said the transaction took place on January 23, 2026.

Demetra Holdings said the shares were purchased by Demetra Holdings Plc itself.

Finally, the company said it proceeded with the transaction through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).