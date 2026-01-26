Eurobank on Monday announced that the percentage of its voting rights held indirectly by the Capital Group Companies, Inc. exceeded the threshold of 5 per cent.

The disclosure was made pursuant to Article 14 of Law 3556/2007, following a relevant notification received by Eurobank from the Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Eurobank said that the Capital Group Companies, Inc. held 5.12 per cent of the bank’s total voting rights on that date.

The holding corresponds to 185,981,494 voting rights attached to Eurobank’s ordinary shares.

The voting rights are held indirectly through the Capital Group Companies, Inc. and its subsidiary Capital Research and Management Company.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company and Capital Bank and Trust Company.

Capital Research and Management Company is a United States based investment management firm serving as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, and individual and institutional clients.

Capital Research and Management Company and its affiliated investment managers oversee equity assets through three divisions, namely Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors.

Capital Research and Management Company is also the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc.

Capital Group International, Inc. is in turn the parent company of six investment management companies, including Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl, Capital International K.K., Capital Group Private Client Services Inc and Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited.

These investment management companies primarily serve institutional investors and high net worth clients.

Capital Bank and Trust Company is a United States based registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Eurobank said that neither the Capital Group Companies, Inc. nor any of its affiliates own shares of the bank for their own account.

The shares reported in the notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies within the group.

Separately, Eurobank announced that it continued its share buyback programme during the period from January 19, 2026 to January 23, 2026.

The programme was approved by a resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on October 22, 2025 and follows the continuation of the respective buyback programme of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., approved on April 30, 2025.

Eurobank said the programme is being implemented in accordance with Article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and a resolution of its board of directors dated October 22, 2025.

During the five-day period, the bank repurchased a total of 1,847,931 of its own shares traded on the Athens Stock Exchange.

The average purchase price for the shares was €3.9925, with a total acquisition cost of €7,377,904.19.

On January 19, 2026, Eurobank repurchased 368,590 shares at an average price of €4.0025, with prices ranging between €3.9010 and €4.0410.

On January 20, 2026, the bank acquired 372,687 shares at an average price of €3.9594, with prices ranging between €3.9000 and €4.0040.

On January 21, 2026, Eurobank bought 374,960 shares at an average price of €3.9350, with prices ranging between €3.8840 and €3.9800.

On January 22, 2026, the bank repurchased 366,121 shares at an average price of €4.0324, with prices ranging between €3.9900 and €4.1000.

On January 23, 2026, Eurobank acquired 365,573 shares at an average price of €4.0353, with prices ranging between €4.0000 and €4.0800.

All transactions were executed on the Athens Stock Exchange through Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A.

Following the completion of these transactions, Eurobank said it now holds a total of 8,921,407 of its own shares.