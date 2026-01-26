The European Union National Institutes for Culture in Cyprus (EUNIC), in collaboration with the Friends of Cinema Society, proudly present “EUROPE IN CINEMA”, a year-long film series celebrating the diversity of European cinema throughout 2026.

The series features a rich selection of European films spanning a wide range of genres and languages. From powerful dramas to light-hearted comedies, EUROPE IN CINEMA offers audiences a multifaceted cinematic journey that reflects Europe’s cultural and social diversity. The films explore themes that range from key historical moments to contemporary social realities, highlighting the unique perspectives of different European societies.

The opening ceremony of the series will take place at the Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia on January 29th at 8pm, followed by a wine reception. The 2026 programme opens with the Hungarian film A Tanú / The Witness (1969), directed by Péter Bacsó, presented by the Embassy of Hungary in Cyprus.

The Witness is a political satire produced in a period of intense political tension, when public discussion of the early 1950s and the 1956 Hungarian Revolution remained taboo. Although the film was financed and approved by the communist authorities, it was subsequently banned from release and later gained cult status. The screening will be in Hungarian with English subtitles.

Throughout the year, audiences will also have the opportunity to enjoy films from Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. All screenings will take place at the Pantheon Theatre, presented in their original language with English or Greek subtitles. Admission to all screenings is free of charge.

Film titles and screening dates will be announced progressively on the EUNIC Cyprus Cluster Facebook page.

