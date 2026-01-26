FRANUÍ, the viral chocolate snack that has taken social media and international markets by storm, is now available in Cyprus, offering a new premium experience in the frozen dessert category.

FRANUÍ stands out for its unique combination: whole frozen blueberries, first covered in white chocolate and then coated in milk or dark chocolate. The result is a sophisticated snack that harmoniously combines the cool freshness of the fruit with the rich taste of chocolate.

In Europe, FRANUÍ snacks are made with the same select variety of blueberries, sourced from carefully chosen local farms. These blueberries stand out for their taste, freshness and natural quality. Each berry is hand-picked and handled with the utmost care until it is coated in chocolate.

FRANUÍ products are 100-per cent natural, with no preservatives or additives, and are certified gluten-free and kosher. The blueberries are distinguished for their size, natural sweetness and balanced acidity, offering a consistently superior taste experience with every bite.

Having already won the hearts of consumers and food lovers worldwide, FRANUÍ offers a new way to enjoy dessert: straight from the freezer, any time of day.

Why you should try FRANUÍ:

Whole, premium frozen blueberries

Double chocolate coating

No artificial colours, preservatives or additives

Certified Gluten Free and Kosher

Premium taste with a fun and modern character

FRANUÍ is imported and distributed exclusively by IPH Iakovos Photiades Group of Companies and is available at selected points of sale throughout Cyprus.