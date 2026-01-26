The trial of German real estate agent Eva Isabella Kunzel, facing charges in Cyprus of usurping Greek Cypriot property, continued on Monday at the Nicosia criminal court, with the examination of evidence obtained from online police investigations.

Defence lawyer Soteris Argyrou initially requested time during the day for the translation of his client’s testimony on oath, as well as to confer with her to prepare the testimony detailing the conditions of her pre-trial detention, after the court declined to consider her release.

Kunzel, who has been held in custody since her arrest in July 2024, is accused of illegally advertising and promoting Greek Cypriot-owned properties in the north.

The trial continued with prosecution witness police officer Christos Hadjivasiliou regarding his report on the online investigation he carried out in October 2024.

The witness presented short promotional videos about property in the north with the logo of VePa immobilien, which had been found on the social media accounts of a real estate agent.

He also presented a post in which the accused and another person, accompanied by a description of the course of works at a resort being constructed in the north, as well as other videos where the accused appears to be showing the other person one of the complexes.

Argyrou objected, saying the prosecution was attempting to create impressions against his client. The court dismissed the objection.

In other videos, the accused appeared to be promoting the complex and calling for investments in other projects in the north.

Argyrou questioned the procedure, as the cross-examination could not be carried out in German.

Presiding judge Nicholas Georgiades said another witness was expected to testify on the translation of the material presented.

The court adjourned till Wednesday, while the defendant remains in custody.