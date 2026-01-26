A 30-year-old man has been arrested in the north in connection with a stabbing in Larnaca last week, Larnaca police head Giorgos Charalambous said on Monday.

He said the man had been arrested following “action” taken on the part of the bicommunal technical committee on crime, and that he has since been handed over to the Republic of Cyprus’ police.

Now, he said, the man finds himself in custody and is expected to appear in court, with the police treating the case as an attempted murder.

He also said that the man’s vehicle was “found abandoned in a village in the Famagusta district”.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, is, according to Charalambous, being treated for his injuries in an intensive care unit but is “out of danger”.

He also said that a search of the 32-year-old’s house, is located in Larnaca, turned up “a quantity of a crystalline substance with a gross weight of 6.5 grams”, as well as a bottle which also contained traces of a crystalline substance, a grinder with traces of cannabis, a plastic container with traces of a white substance, two precision scales, and €300 in cash.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.