A 25-year-old was remanded in custody for four days on Monday by the Limassol district court in connection with the theft of a motorcycle, assault, threats, assaulting a police officer and carrying a knife.

The offences were committed at around 4pm on Sunday.

Police received a complaint from an individual who said he had seen his stolen motorcycle being pushed by an unknown person.

Before the police arrived at the scene, the complainant appeared to have approached the unknown person along with a friend. The person then allegedly attacked them and threatened them with a knife.

Upon the arrival of the police, the person attacked the complainant’s friend and was arrested. He then assaulted the police officers and was arrested for further offences.

The knife was confiscated.

Police investigations are ongoing.