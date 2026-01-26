The importance of equal access, retention and career advancement for people with attention deficit disorder with or without hyperactivity (ADHD) in the workplace was emphasised by Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas at a conference held in Nicosia.

The event, titled ‘Creating an Inclusive Workplace for People with Attention Deficit Disorder with or without Hyperactivity’, was organised by the Ministry of Labour in collaboration with the Cyprus Association for the Support of People with ADHD.

According to the ministry’s statement, Mousiouttas described inclusion not only as a fundamental obligation of the state but also as a clear development advantage for businesses.

Within this context, he referred to the ministry’s actions and planning aimed at supporting the employment of people with chronic conditions, including ADHD, while reiterating its commitment to fostering accessible, supportive and inclusive working environments.

At the same time, he stressed the ministry’s ongoing sensitivity to issues of inclusion and support, noting that no one should be excluded from employment or professional development due to stereotypes or a lack of reasonable workplace adjustments.

The conference also featured a greeting and brief presentation by Marina Georgiou, president of the Cyprus ADHD Association, who emphasised the need to approach ADHD as a different way of functioning rather than a limitation of ability.

She pointed to the importance of proper information, practical workplace adjustments and the effective use of the talents of people with ADHD.

This was followed by a scientific presentation entitled ‘ADHD in the Workplace: From Understanding to Inclusion and Utilisation of Talent’ by psychiatrist Petros Antoniou.

His presentation focused on understanding ADHD, the concept of reasonable accommodation and the role of employers and human resources professionals in building inclusive workplaces.

Antoniou placed particular emphasis on the need for businesses to demonstrate practical intent when integrating and employing people with neurodiversity or disabilities.

Developing a strong corporate identity around inclusion, he noted, can play a key role in strengthening both integration and long-term retention.

In parallel, labour officer Marios Evgeniou presented the Department of Labour’s subsidised employment schemes for people with chronic illnesses and people with disabilities, outlining the terms and conditions for participation.

As he explained, the schemes are designed to encourage employers to proceed with new hires through wage subsidies, with a maximum grant of up to €24,000 per individual.

Participants also had the opportunity to view a short informational video on ADHD, pose questions to the speakers and exchange views on good practices and practical tools that can further enhance inclusion in the workplace.