The week starts off overcast with 17cm of snow on Troodos’ peak.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to reach 17C inland, 19C along the coast and 10C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and locally a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Monday night will be cloudy with isolated showers to the west and north.

Winds will be a southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 7C inland, 10C along the coast and 12C in the highest mountains, where frost is expected to form.

Tuesday will be cloudy and rainy, with showers and thunderstorms expected overnight, and snow or sleet in the mountains.

Wednesday will be cloudy at times with local showers and isolated thunderstorms, as well as snow or sleet in the mountains. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly, close to the seasonal average.

Thursday will continue to be cloudy, with isolated showers.