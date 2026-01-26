A working group is being set up to map specific mountain biking routes next month, with the aim of evaluating and approving them for use.

The decision was taken on Monday by the forestry department and the cycling federation, led by their heads Savvas Iezekiel and Giorgos Georgiou respectively.

Iezekiel pointed out the need to respect and protect the environment, which is why the decision was taken to appoint the working group, which will get to work in February.

The two sides also decided to find ways to enhance cooperation to the benefit of cycling and the sustainable utilisation of the country’s natural resources.

Georgiou confirmed the federation will to actively contribute towards creating safe and approved infrastructure to promote mountain biking in Cyprus.