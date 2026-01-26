It may be winter still, a time of preparation and planning, yet before we know it, we will be launched into the hotter months when events, festivals and street happenings explode. WIP Festival, the Work in Progress Arts & Technology Festival organised by CYENS Centre of Excellence, has just announced that it will make its 2026 comeback in June, and it is calling for artists who want to be a part of it.

For the past five years, the festival has been focused on the synergies between arts and technology, bringing installations, VR experiences, workshops, street parties and exhibitions to the heart of the old town, attracting over 7,000 visitors to its latest edition.

This year, it takes place between June 12 and 17, although organisers say the dates will be confirmed at a later stage, exploring the theme of Flows.

“What if we saw the world as a series of flows – of matter, energy and ideas – constantly moving, merging, and transforming?” ask organisers.

“From water scarcity in the Mediterranean to the circulation of data across global networks, the systems we depend on are defined by flows: visible and invisible currents that move through landscapes, bodies and infrastructures. Cyprus is a meeting point of currents: geological and political, ecological and technological, historical and future-facing. In this context, flow is not a metaphor – it is a condition of survival, adaptation and imagination.

“This year’s theme,” they explain, “invites artists, scientists, designers and technologists to explore the dynamics of flow: how materials transform across states; how networks distribute information, knowledge and resources; how culture, stories and memories travel through space and time. It reflects on the fluid boundaries between digital and physical realms, natural and engineered systems, local realities and planetary scales.”

Interested artists are invited to submit proposals for workshops, talks, performances or artworks to be included in the exhibition-installation under five thematic clusters – water and environment, energy and matter, data and networks, culture and memory, human and collective dynamics.

The online application form has all of the relevant material needed and applicants should send in their proposals by February 13. More details will be shared closer to the time as the festival takes shape.

WIP 2026

Work in Progress Arts & Technology Festival with workshops, talks, exhibitions, performances and more. Open Call for artists until February 13. June 12-17. CYENS Centre of Excellence, Nicosia. www.wip.cyens.org.cy