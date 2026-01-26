Police officers on Sunday responded to an emergency call by a couple who requested help to safely take their toddler to hospital, after a fall.

The police received a call from the father just after 1pm on Sunday and accompanied the parents and the two-and-a-half-year-old girl to Nicosia general hospital.

The girl had slipped and hit her head. The family were already on the way to hospital when they called the police.

Members of Z squad located the couple in Anthoupolis area, Nicosia, and escorted them to hospital.

The toddler was examined and found to be in good health. She was admitted to hospital as a precaution.