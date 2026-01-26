HBO launches George RR Martin spin off again set in world of dragons, sex and intrigue

HBO Max dipped its toes into the massive IP that is Game of Thrones last week by premiering the first episode of its new spin-off series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. This is the third series in the George RR Martin universe of dragons, sex, and high political intrigue, along with House of the Dragon, season 3 of which is expected to premiere sometime this year.

It’s ‘once more unto the breach’ for diehard Game of Thrones fans, so here’s everything you need to know before watching A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

This is a stand-alone show

The world of Westeros might be a rich tapestry of lore and history, but having intimate knowledge of wiki entries, being able to recite the Targaryen line backwards, or even having watched the original show is not required. The bar of entry is simple: liking a good story in a medieval setting. The series is based on three George RR Martin novellas: The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight – all of them independent and self-contained.

It is expected to last for three seasons

While both showrunner Ira Parker and writer George RR Martin have expressed their willingness to push the narrative forward, for now there are only three seasons planned, each based on one novella. Martin has said he has outlined a plan for future seasons, but that’s purely theoretical. He has repeatedly stated that while he enjoys writing Dunk and Egg stories, he will not write another Westeros tale before finishing The Winds of Winter – which he has been writing for 14 years, and has recently said he is not currently in the mood to work on.

You will not be Game-of-Throned

Do not worry. Even though the middle of the story leaves room for exploration, the ending is largely known and referenced in other books. We know how the characters ultimately end up, so there is little chance that the finale will disappoint or veer into improvisation.

It is both a prequel and a sequel

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes place chronologically right between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. More specifically, it unfolds roughly 90 years after the devastating civil war of House of the Dragon and about a century before the events that ignite Game of Thrones. The realm is relatively at peace, a kind of interwar period where the Targaryen dynasty is stable but slowly declining.

Dunk is a hedge knight

Dunk, later known as Ser Duncan the Tall, is the protagonist. He is physically enormous – over two meters tall with broad shoulders – and was born in the slums of King’s Landing. There he was found by a lowly hedge knight named Ser Arlan of Pennytree, who trained him as his squire. On their way to a tourney, Arlan dies. Dunk buries him, arms himself with his master’s gear, declares himself a knight, and heads to compete in the tourney instead. This is where the series begins.

Egg is Aegon Targaryen

On his way to the tourney, Dunk befriends a strange boy with a shaved head who calls himself Egg. The boy is, in fact, a prince – Aegon Targaryen V – sent to the tourney to squire for his brother. As he is far down the line of succession, Egg wants to become a knight so he can eventually join the Kingsguard. He is bright, brave and forms an unshakeable bond with Dunk, who becomes his mentor and moral compass.

Chivalry is not dead

A recurring theme in Game of Thrones is that nobles and knights are often corrupt, power-hungry or outright monstrous. Dunk is neither. He is naïve, kind-hearted, and takes his chivalric oath very seriously. He goes out of his way to help people simply because that is what a knight is meant to do. The entire tone of this new show is more positive and light-hearted compared to the grim seriousness of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. There are no grand schemes, realm-shattering conspiracies, or apocalyptic threats – the focus is on everyday people, their struggles, and the small acts of heroism that shape their world.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms offers a rare window into Westeros before the world lost its innocence. Smaller stories. Bigger hearts. And a reminder that even in a brutal realm, sometimes the best legends begin not with kings or dragons, but with a hedge knight and a boy named Egg.