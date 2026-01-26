Police operations continued on Sunday night, resulting in three arrests and 168 individuals reported for traffic violations.

In Nicosia, a 28-year-old was arrested for assaulting a police officer and causing a disturbance while drunk, and a second person for illegal residence. In Larnaca, a 34-year-old was arrested for bearing a knife and illegal possession of property.

Police officers also stopped 370 vehicles and checked over 470 passengers. A total of 168 individuals were reported, including from drink driving. Seven vehicles were confiscated.

Furthermore, 32 premises were searched and two were reported regarding their operation permits.

The police said operations are carried out across Cyprus to prevent crime and enhance the sense of security among the people.