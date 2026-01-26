The University of Nicosia (UNIC) has achieved top rankings globally in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject, with notable results across six subject areas.

The results position UNIC among leading universities globally and within the European Union:

#38 in the European Union, and among the 176-200 Top universities in the world for Business and Economics

#66 in the European Union, and among the 301-400 Top universities in the world for Education Studies

#86 in the European Union, and among the 301-400 Top universities in the world for Psychology

#104 in the European Union, and among the 401-500 Top universities in the world for Social Sciences

#140 in the European Union, and among the 501-600 Top universities in the world for Medical and Health

#163 in the European Union, and among the 601-800 Top universities in the world for Life Sciences.

“These are truly outstanding results. Our university has been recognised as one of the leading universities in the world in six specific areas. This important distinction for our individual schools and for the university overall reflects our strong performance in teaching, learning, research, innovation and societal contribution,” noted Professor Philippos Pouyioutas, Rector of the University.

“I extend my sincere congratulations and gratitude to the entire UNIC community, including our academic and administrative staff, as well as our students and alumni. The contribution of our Master’s and Doctoral students, particularly in research, has been especially significant for this achievement.”

Also commenting on the results, Professor Dimitris Drikakis, Vice President for Global Partnerships at the University of Nicosia (UNIC), highlighted the University’s exceptional performance. “UNIC’s performance in the THE Subject Rankings 2026 demonstrates sustained academic rigour and increasing research productivity across a broad disciplinary base,” he said.

“This year, UNIC is ranked in six subject areas confirming both depth and diversification of impact. Notably, UNIC is the only university in Cyprus ranked in Life Sciences, underscoring the maturation of our research ecosystem in strategically important domains. Across Cyprus, UNIC holds first place in Business and Economics and shares first place in Education Studies, Psychology, and Social Sciences, while also strengthening its comparative standing across Cyprus and Greece and within the European Union,” he continued.

“These results reflect our commitment to research excellence, international collaboration, and a dynamic educational environment that contributes meaningfully to the global academic community.”

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings (THE WUR) is possibly the most influential university classification system globally, drawing on five decades of expertise in the sector and millions of individual data points.

These subject rankings are the latest in a succession of distinctions bestowed on UNIC by Times Higher Education, which notably includes ranking the University among the Top 501-600 universities worldwide in its flagship World University Rankings for 2026.