XM furthered recognition of women who stood out during the year for their work, innovation and social contribution in various fields, such as science, entrepreneurship, culture and sports, thanks to its support for the “Female Scientist/Academic of the Year” award for scientific excellence.

In the “Scientist/Academic” category, Dr Panni Trifylli, a molecular biologist and specialist in human genetics, was honoured in a special award ceremony that recognised her research and contribution to the advancement of science.

In the same category, four distinguished scientists were nominated, who stood out for their academic and research careers:

Eirini Chrysanthou, Researcher in Biostatistics and Bioinformatics

Ioanna Papasolomou, Professor, Department of Business Administration, University of Nicosia

Efthymia Nikita, Associate Professor of Bioarchaeology, Science and Technology in Archaeology and Culture Research Center (STARC), Cyprus Institute

Anastasia Constantinidou, Assistant Professor of Pathology – Haematology, University of Cyprus Medical School and Medical Oncologist, Bank of Cyprus Cancer Centre

XM extends its warmest congratulations to all the nominees and winners in the other categories of the 2025 awards, which highlight the diversity, talent and dedication of women in society. It congratulates all the winners and nominees for their distinguished presence and significant contribution, as well as everyone who participated in the selection and voting process.

The Madame Figaro Women of the Year Awards 2025 continue to highlight role models who inspire new generations of women in every field of activity.

XM’s CSR: strategic pillars

With a strong presence in the international online investment services arena and more than 15 years of experience, XM has built its reputation not only for its reliability and innovation, but also for its practical commitment to society. From its early years to the present day, XM has adopted a holistic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, considering it not as a supplement, but as an integral part of its corporate identity. The vision that guides its initiatives is clear: to continue to be a model of responsible entrepreneurship, offering real value to people and communities both in Cyprus and internationally.

The XM Group operates in one of the most stringent regulatory environments, exclusively through licensed companies, under the supervision of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and nine other international regulatory authorities, including the UK’s FCA and the US CFTC, among the strictest supervisory authorities worldwide. It cooperates with leading international banking organizations, undergoes ongoing supervisory checks on its procedures for the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing, and fully complies with the sanctions of international organizations.

XM is also the most awarded broker in the world. It has received 53 awards since its inception, with the most recent distinctions being those of Best Broker in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East by Forex World Finance, as well as Best Broker for Customer Service worldwide.

XM employs over 2,000 people worldwide and has chosen to maintain its headquarters in Cyprus, with the majority of its employees being Cypriot and/or sourced from the local labour market, resulting in a significant and ongoing contribution to the island’s economy and GDP.