Twenty years after its launch, Zela Aviation enters 2026 as a firmly established international aviation services provider, having built a steady presence across multiple markets under the ownership of Cypriot entrepreneur Andreas Christodoulides.

Established in 2006, the company has grown in parallel with an industry that remains highly competitive and operationally complex.

Over time, Zela Aviation has expanded beyond its initial focus, developing a broad international footprint and a network of long-standing partnerships that support airlines across different regions and operating models.

Its core activity centres on Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) leasing, a framework widely relied upon by airlines to manage seasonal peaks, short-term capacity gaps or unexpected operational needs.

In parallel, the company operates as an air charter broker, working with airlines across Europe, Asia, Africa, and both North and South America.

According to its statement, the company’s scope of services also includes charter solutions for tour operators, aircraft sales and aviation consultancy, while it currently provides airport consultancy to the municipalities of Skyros, Syros and Sitia in Crete.

From its early years in aircraft charters and leasing, Zela Aviation progressively expanded its international reach.

This evolution, it noted, has positioned the company as a dependable counterpart within the global aviation ecosystem, reinforcing its role as a key player in its segment, with an emphasis on service quality, transparency and durable, long-term cooperation.

Marking the company’s 20th anniversary, Zela Aviation Chairman Andreas Christodoulides described the milestone as “of special significance”, noting that it also carries a deeply personal dimension.

When the company was founded, he said, he could not have imagined reaching this point. He added that he has dedicated a large part of his life to the creation and growth of Zela Aviation, through dedication, hard work and passion, while expressing pride that the entire team shares the same vision for the company’s future.

Looking ahead, Christodoulides said the objective is to continue growing and further strengthening the company’s international presence, not only as an ACMI broker, but also in aircraft leasing, both wet and dry, charters and aviation consultancy services.

Alongside this anniversary, 2026 also marks five years of operation for Zela Jet, a subsidiary of Zela Aviation active in the private aviation segment.

Zela Jet focuses on private jet and helicopter charters in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean, responding to demand for high-end, bespoke private aviation services.

As part of the anniversary year, Zela Aviation is also unveiling a dedicated 20th anniversary logo, reflecting its trajectory from 2006 to the present.

Today, with operations spanning Cyprus, Greece and the United Kingdom, the company continues its activities across aircraft leasing, charter services and aviation consultancy.

Entering its third decade, Zela Aviation does so with a clear strategic focus and a strong commitment to quality and reliability, according to its statement.