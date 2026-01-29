The annual growth rate of deposits reached 6.50 per cent and that of loans rose to 10.70 per cent in December 2025, according to data released on Thursday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The figures were published as part of the CBC’s Monetary and Financial Statistics January 2026 edition, covering deposits and loans of monetary financial institutions.

Total deposits in December 2025 recorded a net increase of €877.10 million, compared with a net increase of €330.80 million in November 2025.

The Central Bank said the size of the increase in deposits in December 2025 was influenced by seasonal factors.

The annual rate of change in total deposits stood at 6.50 per cent, compared with 6.70 per cent in November 2025.

The outstanding balance of total deposits in December 2025 reached €58.70 billion.

Deposits by Cyprus residents increased by €948.30 million during the month.

Household deposits rose by €622.30 million, while deposits by non-financial corporations increased by €51.20 million.

Deposits from other domestic sectors recorded a combined increase of €274.80 million.

Meanwhile, total loans in December 2025 registered a net increase of €587.20 million, compared with a net increase of €71.50 million in November 2025.

The annual rate of change in total loans rose to 10.70 per cent, up from 10.50 per cent in November 2025.

The outstanding balance of total loans in December 2025 reached €27.10 billion.

Loans to Cyprus residents increased by €250.50 million during the month.

More specifically, loans to households rose by €113.00 million, while lending to non-financial corporations increased by €150.10 million.

Loans to other domestic sectors recorded an overall decline of €12.60 million.