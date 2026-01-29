Six projects worth a total of €50 million will be implemented this year in Larnaca’s Livadia and Oroklini districts, Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras said on Thursday.

“The proposed design aims to contribute to the realisation of the vision of promoting sustainable mobility, with multiple benefits for Larnaca society,” he said.

Around €20 million of the budget will be allocated to priority projects under Larnaca’s Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan.

These include the creation of 11 kilometres of bus lanes and cycle paths, as well as the upgrading of more than 15 main roads, covering a total length of 30 kilometres.

“The plans aim to rearrange junctions and, among other measures, one-way streets, reducing vehicle lanes on main avenues, tree planting to create green corridors, reconstruction and the completion of sidewalks,” Vyras said.

A further €13 million has been earmarked for the construction of facilities for the School of Marine Sciences and Sustainable Development of the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak).

The 4,960-square-metre complex will be built near the Mackenzie parking area and will include auditoriums, classrooms, conference and meeting rooms, staff and student offices, specialised laboratories, and advanced IT and distance-learning infrastructure, the mayor added.

Funding has also been allocated for the long-planned relocation of Larnaca municipal service offices to the site of the former Larnaca hospital.

A total of €9 million will be used for the restoration and maintenance of existing buildings, some of which are listed, the demolition of non-listed structures, and the construction of new facilities.

According to Vyras, the project will allow all municipal services to be consolidated at the site.

“The works will include the design the design of surrounding outdoor spaces, the creation of a public square, a green area on the southern side of the complex and a parking area to the north,” he said.

In addition, the municipality has allocated €3.6 million for the renovation of Archbishop Makarios III Avenue in Livadia.

The works will include new paving for roads and sidewalks, the creation of public utilities, the replacement of the water network, construction of rainwater drainage and sewage systems, improvements to church courtyards, upgraded lighting and the creation of parking spaces.

Another €2.4 million project concerns the restoration of the road network in Oroklini’s historic centre.

“The works aim to improve accessibility and safety, particularly for people with disabilities, in line with European standards, especially in areas where limited road width prevents the separation of traffic flows.,” he said.

The sixth project involves the renovation of the Ayios Ioannis church, with an estimated cost of €2.3 million.

“[The works] aim to highlight the architectural, urban, historical, social and environmental value of the Ayios Ioannis area,” he said.

Plans include the construction of a central square, upgrades to existing roads, wider pavements, revised road markings, improved accessibility and the planting of new trees to enhance greenery.

All six projects will be implemented by the department of public works.