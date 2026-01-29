European Union agri-food trade experienced a slight slowdown during November 2025 following the historic highs recorded in October, according to the latest European Commission report.

The total EU agri-food trade surplus for the period between January and November 2025 reached €46.1 billion, marking a decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Higher import prices were the primary factor behind this reduction in the overall trade balance.

EU agri-food exports in November 2025 reached €19.7 billion, which represents a decrease of 2 per cent when compared to November 2024.

Despite this monthly dip, total exports for the period from January 1, 2025, to November 30, 2025, amounted to €219.2 billion.

This reflects an increase of 1 per cent, or €2.8 billion, in comparison to the previous year.

The EU continues to be one of the largest global exporters of agricultural and food products.

Exports to the United Kingdom rose by 3 per cent, or €1.6 billion, driven largely by demand for dairy, chocolate, and cocoa products.

Switzerland saw an 8 per cent increase, or €910 million, which was attributed to the high prices of cocoa products.

Trade with Turkey and Ukraine showed significant growth, with exports to Turkey rising by 15 per cent, or €731 million.

In addition, exports to Ukraine increased by 18 per cent, or €594 million.

Conversely, exports to the USA decreased by 5 per cent, or €1.3 billion, due to falling olive oil prices and a drop in wine and spirits shipments.

China also saw a 6 per cent decrease, or €736 million, following a reduction in cereal exports, particularly wheat.

The category of coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices recorded the largest value increase of 25 per cent, or €2.4 billion, as cocoa and coffee prices surged.

Chocolate and confectionery exports rose by 13 per cent, or €1.4 billion.

Dairy products saw a 6 per cent increase, or €1 billion, because of the rising costs of butter and cheese.

Olive oil exports experienced a 17 per cent increase in volume, yet a 29 per cent drop in price led to a total value decrease of 16 per cent, or €1.1 billion.

EU agri-food imports in November 2025 reached €15.6 billion, representing a 1 per cent increase on both a monthly and annual basis.

Total imports for the period of January to November 2025 reached €173.1 billion, a rise of 10 per cent, or €15.9 billion, compared to 2024.

This growth was mainly driven by the rising cost of imported goods such as coffee and cocoa.

Imports from Ivory Coast showed the largest growth at 38 per cent, or €2.3 billion, linked specifically to cocoa price hikes.

Canada followed with a 70 per cent increase, or €1.6 billion, due to higher imports of wheat, maize, and rapeseed.

Imports from the USA grew by 13 per cent, or €1.4 billion, while Vietnam saw a 39 per cent rise, or €1.4 billion, again due to coffee and cocoa prices.

The coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices category saw the most significant import growth of 40 per cent, or €11 billion.

This was fuelled by a 43 per cent rise in coffee prices and a 63 per cent surge in cocoa prices.

Fruit and nut imports increased by 16 per cent, or €3.7 billion.

Margarine and vegetable oil imports rose by 18 per cent, or €690 million, as palm oil prices climbed by 66 per cent.