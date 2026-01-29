MPs on Thursday grumbled but still passed regulations reinstating certain healthcare benefits for civil servants not enjoyed by the broader public.

The regulations, tabled by the government, give civil servants – active and retired – as well as members of their families benefits such as dental care that are not covered by the national healthcare system or Gesy.

The regulations passed with 36 votes in favour, and three abstentions.

Civil servants and pensioners had been eligible for these healthcare benefits up until 2024, when they were abolished because Gesy had been envisioned to cover these services.

But as it turned out, when Gesy was rolled out it did not cover services such as dental care.

Eligible for these benefits are all civil servants – and members of their families – including teachers, police, military officers and certain state officials.

The benefits include dental fillings, root canal therapy, tooth extraction and cleaning, and the fitting of dentures. The co-pay is €3 per visit.

They also include the provision of food supplements to persons using a nasal tube due to difficulty feeding, as well as the provision of flour supplements to persons allergic to gluten.

MPs said they had “no choice” but to approve bringing back these benefits for civil servants, considering the benefits had been taken away.

But they urged the government to come back with new legislation that would extend these benefits to the entire population.

Disy MP Harris Georgiades called on the government to “take the political decision”.