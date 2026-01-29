Paphos listeners, are you ready for an evening of Mediterranean rhythms, melodies and colours? Because that is what is coming to Technopolis 20 on February 5, happening in Cyprus for the first time.

A music project titled Echoes of Becoming began in the US, travelled through different cultures and now lands in Cyprus, presented by two local musicians. With a unique programme combining world music with Mediterranean jazz, the evening is bound to offer audiences a new musical experience.

At the heart of the project is Elina Georgiou and Zenonas Economides, who will offer a performance influenced by Cyprus, Greece, Armenia and the wider regions of the Balkans and the Middle East. Their repertoire includes works by acclaimed artists such as Ara Dinkjian, as well as original compositions inspired by the sounds and traditions of the broader Mediterranean area.

The ensemble, with Elina on the clarinet and Zenonas on guitar, plus special guests, creates a captivating musical journey full of emotion and authenticity. The concert promises an evening where improvisation meets the sounds of the Mediterranean and the deep musical heritage of the East. All is set for the project’s first appearance in Cyprus.

Echoes of Becoming

Performance of Mediterranean jazz and world music by Elina Georgiou and Zenonas Economides. February 5. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7.30pm. €10. www.technopolis20.com