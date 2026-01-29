A police officer in Larnaca was placed under arrest on Thursday on suspicion of aiding a suspect connected to a violent incident occurring in the town earlier this month.

The internal affairs department arrested the officer, who is stationed at a Larnaca police station.

The police officer was seen on CCTV footage handing his mobile phone to a suspect being detained at the police station.

He was guarding the suspect in question. The officer appears to have let the suspect use his mobile phone on more than one occasion.

He is now being investigated on suspicion of abuse of power, dereliction of duty, breaching protocol, and dealings that point to corruption.

Media reports said the officer handed his mobile phone to a 48-year-old Cypriot suspect – one of five suspects who have since been charged in connection with a violent incident taking place in Larnaca on January 17.

The five will stand trial before a criminal court in a case involving racketeering.

They face charges including conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, extortion, participation in a criminal group, and assault causing actual bodily harm.

According to the police, the January 17 incident stemmed from demands for protection money made to a businessman operating premises on Gregoris Afxentiou avenue.

The group is said to have initially demanded €7,000, followed by a monthly payment of €1,000.

The complainant told investigators he was first contacted by phone by a man who asked him for money and later issued threats.

On the morning of January 17, the same individual allegedly went to the premises and threatened him with a knife.

When the businessman refused, police say he was assaulted.

He and three others reacted, using an axe and metal bars, during a confrontation in which two shots were fired outside Larnaca police station.