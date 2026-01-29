The new Polis Chrysochous hospital will be completed and ready to operate by September 2028, President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Thursday, following a meeting at the presidential palace with the Polis municipality and Paphos district MPs.

Christodoulides said the foundation stone for the hospital would be laid in February 2027, marking a major milestone for the Chrysochous area, which has lacked many modern healthcare facilties in its present hospital and relies on Paphos for secondary services.

The hospital, with a total cost of €17 million, will be built on a 7,000 square metre site.

It will be constructed opposite the Polis fire station on three adjacent plots of land, two of which are Turkish Cypriot owned, while procedures for the expropriation of the third plot are already under way.

According to the president, the new state hospital will be fully equipped, featuring clinics covering all medical specialties, a small dialysis unit, a pharmacy and a helipad.

The project is expected to significantly improve access to healthcare in the area, particularly during the summer months when Polis Chrysochous sees a sharp rise in population due to tourism.

Diko MP for Paphos, Chrysanthos Savvides welcomed the announcement, describing it as “a dream of decades” for the district.

He said the hospital would be capable of meeting both the permanent needs of residents and the increased demands created by seasonal visitors.

The overall construction timeline foresees completion by the end of 2028, in line with the president’s target for the hospital to be operational by September of that year.

Polis Chrysochous mayor Yiotis Papachristofi said the health services presented the hospital’s architectural and functional plans during the meeting, adding that the authorities were given clear timetables for each stage of the project.

“This project is absolutely necessary for our region and today we see it moving forward in a tangible way,” he insisted.

Papachristofi acknowledged that the existing hospital’s infrastructure is “unacceptable” by modern standards and staffing issues remain.

He said the new facility is intended to serve not only present needs but also those of future decades, calling it a critical upgrade for healthcare provision in the wider Chrysochous area.

Disy MP Charalambos Pazaros describing the meeting as a “decisive step for a district whose residents have long felt underserved”.

Akel MP Valentinos Facontis said the new hospital has been a demand for years and urged all involved to work collectively to deliver the project without delays.

“We will be constructive throughout the process so the hospital can be built as soon as possible to meet the needs of society,” he said.

Additional facilities outlined during the meeting include a maternity clinic, a paediatric clinic and a trauma rehabilitation unit, further expanding the scope of services beyond those currently available in the area.

Edek MP Elias Myrianthos said the inclusion of these units reflects the scale of the investment and the importance of the hospital for the entire Paphos district.