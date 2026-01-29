By Tom Cleaver

United Nations representative Khassim Diagne on Thursday hailed works to widen the Ayios Dometios crossing point, which links Cyprus’ two sides on Nicosia’s western edge.

Flanked by Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman’s undersecretary Mehmet Dana and Greek Cypriot chief negotiator Menelaos Menelaou, he delivered a speech on behalf of UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin, and said the works demonstrate “in practical terms the power of cooperation towards a shared goal”.

“The expansion work that we have just now witnessed includes improved traffic lanes for both sides, a pedestrian corridor, and lighting to enhance connectivity and safety at the island’s busiest crossing,” he said.

He also congratulated both Erhurman and President Nikos Christodoulides for their “commitment to increase staffing in the booths” on either side of the crossing point.

When the works are complete, he said, “crossing from one side to the other will become easier to bring Cypriots into contact with each other”.

The work to widen the crossing point has been funded by the European Union and implemented by the UN development project in coordination with the bicommunal technical committee on crossnigs.