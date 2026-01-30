Arsenal enter the Premier League weekend clinging to a four‑point lead at the summit, their title advantage reduced after a damaging 3–2 home defeat to Manchester United last Sunday that has raised all-too-familiar fears.

That result, combined with recent draws against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, has allowed both Manchester City and Aston Villa to close in during a critical stretch of the campaign leading to questions about whether Mikel Arteta’s perennial runners-up might be headed for another collapse.

The Gunners travel to Elland Road on Saturday to face a Leeds United side who have steadily strengthened their survival credentials. Leeds sit 16th but have suffered only two home league defeats all season and are unbeaten in five at Elland Road, scoring in 10 of 11 home games.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive on a three‑match winless league run. Their away record has broadly been strong this season, but only two of their last six league matches on the road have been victories. With their lead narrowing, Arteta’s side cannot afford another slip.

Former City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, whose Galatasaray side lost 2-0 to his old team in the Champions League on Wednesday, said he was watching England’s title chase as a fan. He is betting on City.

“I think so yes,” Gundogan said when asked after Wednesday’s game if City can knock Arsenal off their perch.

“I think they have the momentum right now and the past has always shown that once they get that momentum it’s very, very difficult to get something out of the games against them.

“They can go for a long winning streak right now. It looks like they have to do that because both teams play at a very high level but that’s why the Premier League is one of the most exciting leagues.

“You have all these teams and it feels like at the moment everyone can get something against everyone. It’s a special league, amazing to watch. I’m following it, it’s exciting but I wish obviously that (City) are able to do it.”

Leeds, meanwhile, are six points above the relegation zone.

Pep Guardiola’s City face an unpredictable Spurs side on Sunday knowing that Arsenal’s result at Elland Road could open the door in the title race.

Second-placed City are level on points with third-placed Aston Villa, and have been buoyed by the January additions of Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi. Prized striker Erling Haaland also finally ended his goal drought on Wednesday with his first from open play in 10 games.

Spurs, who have not won a league game since beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on December 28, are languishing in 14th place.

TOP-FOUR BATTLE

Liverpool welcome Newcastle United to Anfield on Saturday in a fixture that carries weight for both sides’ ambitions.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are looking to strengthen their position near the top four after a 3-2 loss at Bournemouth last weekend left them sixth and ended a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Liverpool thrashed Qarabag 6-0 on Wednesday to secure a last-16 Champions League spot, and Slot said that his team needed to show the same form in their domestic league.

“There was an obvious improvement (from the 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth), but with all respect for the team we faced tonight I expect Newcastle to be a stronger side than Qarabag,” Slot said.

“If we can improve in both boxes it’s going to be very hard for any team to play against us, but showing that once is not enough, we have to show this from now on constantly.”

Liverpool are two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, while Newcastle are ninth, five points off the top four.

Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday, aiming to extend their impressive unbeaten league run to seven matches.

Michael Carrick has made a perfect start as United’s interim head coach, delivering back‑to‑back statement victories over Manchester City and Arsenal, lifting United firmly into the top‑four battle.

Fulham, however, arrive in strong form themselves, with Marco Silva’s side sitting seventh in the table and having lost just once in their last eight league fixtures.