Cyprus’ EU Presidency will be guided by a “deep sense of political responsibility,” aiming to make Europe stronger, more secure, and more united, President Nikos Christodoulides said Friday at the European People’s Party (EPP) retreat in Zagreb.

Christodoulides thanked the EPP for its “valuable, consistent solidarity” towards Cyprus, its people, and unification efforts, as well as support for fully joining Schengen and the Cyprus Presidency of the Council.

He highlighted the party’s pivotal role “as a force of political stability, responsibility, predictability and strategic clarity” for Europe’s future, noting these values will steer his government and the Cyprus Presidency over the next six months.

The president outlined a “clear and deliberate vision” for the EU as “a Union that is more autonomous and open to the world.”

He defined autonomy across security, defence, energy, competitiveness, and digital resilience, while advocating outwardness to strengthen partnerships aligned with EU principles and interests.

He outlined plans to advance defence initiatives like national SAFE plans, the Defence Omnibus, and Military Mobility during Cyprus’s EU Council Presidency.

Christodoulides also emphasized enhancing EU-NATO cooperation and addressing critical infrastructure, migration, maritime security, and crisis preparedness, drawing on Cyprus’s Eastern Mediterranean experience.

On competitiveness, he committed to reducing red tape and advancing financial integration, such as the Savings and Investments Union, to boost SMEs and innovation, while upholding “open and rules-based trade.”

He congratulated European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on securing the Mercosur deal after over 20 years of negotiations and on the FTA with India calling it “nothing short of a historic achievement”.

He pledged Cyprus’s Presidency will push for more trade agreements, including with the UAE, while prioritising energy security, a pragmatic green transition, and EU enlargement to the Western Balkans, Ukraine, and Moldova.

Christodoulides then reaffirmed support for Ukraine and southern neighbourhood initiatives like the New Pact for the Mediterranean, including a leaders’ meeting in Cyprus in April.

Cyprus’ commitment to EU unity was also emphasized, with Christodoulides saying: “We are a small member state, but we see our role not just as an institutional duty. Rather, we come to the Presidency with a deep sense of political responsibility and as an opportunity to deliver concrete results for our Union, for our citizens.”

“Together, we can ensure Europe becomes stronger, more secure, more competitive, and above all, more united,” he concluded.