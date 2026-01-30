Children’s right commissioner Elena Pericleous warned on Friday that the recent hospitalisation of a three-month-old infant with shaken baby syndrome has exposed serious gaps in support for new parents, calling for preventive state intervention rather than reliance on criminal prosecution alone.

She said the case highlighted the intense pressure faced by parents after the birth of a child, including anxiety, physical and psychological exhaustion and severe sleep deprivation, factors which can cumulatively lead to a loss of control.

She described shaken baby syndrome as “an extremely serious and dangerous practice” that directly endangers the life and health of infants and “cannot be tolerated under any circumstances”.

The investigation of each incident and efforts to prevent recurrence are a “non-negotiable obligation of the state and all competent bodies”.

Pericleous said that while accountability through investigation and trial was essential, punishment after the incident was not sufficient.

“Focusing exclusively on criminal prosecution ignores the root of the problem,” she said, adding that the state must intervene preventively by addressing the conditions that can lead parents to abusive behaviour.

“The education of parents and caregivers must be reinforced, both on ways to calm infants and on the tragic consequences of shaking,” she said.

“Only through a coherent and functional care system can the state prevent abuse, support parenthood and ensure in practice the protection, life, health and development of every child,” Pericleous added.

Her intervention follows the arrest of a 28-year-old father in Nicosia this week after his three-month-old son was admitted to Makarios children’s hospital and diagnosed with shaken baby syndrome.

The infant on Friday remained in critical condition, is still on ventilation and is being closely monitored, with no change reported in his condition.