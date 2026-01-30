As part of its 2026 Presidency of the EU Council, Cyprus has launched a series of initiatives aimed at engaging young people in European affairs through art, design and creativity, it said.

Among the projects was the children’s logo competition, which invited primary school students to design logos for the Cyprus Presidency. The winning entry features on the official Presidency calendar, alongside other selected works.

The initiative was described as fostering creativity while helping pupils understand the role and values of the European Union.

Secondary school students also took part in a fine and applied arts competitions, culminating in the exhibition Europe in Cyprus at the informal meeting of education ministers in Nicosia, which concluded on Friday.

According to the Presidency, the works highlighted Cyprus’ history, culture, and shared EU values of unity, dialogue and solidarity.

The Presidency also ran a commemorative gifts competition for technical and vocational school students, students of which designed items for official events, including a bronze bookmark, handcrafted wooden figures, and symbolic coasters, many of which will be presented to visitors at upcoming EU meetings.

In addition, green living sculptures created by technical and vocational school students and teachers were installed at the Presidential Palace and the conference centre, combining creativity with environmental awareness. Through these initiatives, the Presidency said it has “invested substantially in the voice, creativity and participation of young people, strengthening their European identity and promoting culture and education as fundamental pillars of a shared European future.”