Cyprus household financial assets rose to €63 billion at the end of September 2025, with more than half held in liquid and loan-related instruments, according the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

According to the CBC, 53 per cent of household financial assets consisted of cash, deposits and loans at the end of September 2025.

The remaining composition of household assets showed 3 per cent invested in debt securities, 26 per cent in shares and 18 per cent in other financial instruments.

The CBC said household debt amounted to €19.9 billion at the end of September 2025, corresponding to 55 per cent of gross domestic product.

This household debt-to-GDP ratio remained unchanged compared with the previous quarter, according to the central bank.

In comparison with December 2016, the CBC said the household debt ratio has fallen sharply by around 62 per cent.

The CBC also reported that financial assets of non-financial corporations reached €75.0 billion at the end of September 2025.

Within this total, 21 per cent was held in cash and deposits, 6 per cent in loans, 0.6 per cent in debt securities, 39 per cent in shares and 33 per cent in other financial instruments.

The central bank said debt of the non-financial corporate sector stood at €39.8 billion at the end of September 2025.

This placed the corporate debt-to-GDP ratio at 111 per cent, marking a marginal decline compared with the previous quarter.

Compared with December 2016, the CBC said the debt ratio of non-financial corporations has declined significantly by around 96 per cent.

The CBC also reported that financial assets of insurance companies totalled €6.1 billion, focusing exclusively on financial instruments.

These assets were distributed with 6 per cent in cash and deposits, 2 per cent in loans, 28 per cent in debt securities, 45 per cent in shares and 18 per cent in other financial instruments.

According to the central bank, investment organisations held €7.4 billion in financial assets.

These investments consisted of 5 per cent in cash and deposits, 14 per cent in loans and debt securities, 79 per cent in shares and 2 per cent in other financial instruments.

The CBC said pension funds’ investments in financial instruments amounted to €4.9 billion.

These assets were mainly allocated to cash and deposits at 15 per cent, loans at 14 per cent, debt securities at 6 per cent, shares at 56 per cent and other financial instruments at 10 per cent.