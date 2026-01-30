The Cyprus Industrial Production Index climbed to 111.2 units in November 2025, representing a sharp 8.5 per cent increase compared to the same month in the previous year, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The index relies on 2021 as the base year, which the statistical service set at 100 units.

This significant monthly surge contributed to a broader upward trend for the period between January 1, 2025, and November 30, 2025, during which the index recorded an overall increase of 3.7 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

The manufacturing sector served as a primary driver of growth, registering a substantial increase of 9.6 per cent when measured against November 2024.

Further gains across the industrial landscape were observed in mining and quarrying, which saw a dramatic rise of 32.5 per cent, and the water supply and materials recovery sector, which grew by 4.7 per cent.

In contrast, a negative change was observed in the electricity supply sector, which experienced a slight contraction of 0.9 per cent during the same month.

Within the manufacturing sector specifically, the most significant positive changes were identified in the manufacturing of other non-metallic mineral products, which surged by 83.6 per cent compared to November 2024.

Strong performance was also noted in the manufacturing of furniture and other manufacturing, alongside the repair and installation of machinery and equipment, which together rose by 10.3 per cent.

The production of wood and products of wood and cork, excluding furniture, increased by 9.3 per cent, while the manufacturing of basic metals and fabricated metal products saw an 8.9 per cent rise.

Only two areas within manufacturing reported a decline, with the manufacturing of textiles, wearing apparel, and leather products falling by 1.2 per cent.

The manufacturing of paper and paper products and printing also saw a negative change of 1.2 per cent during November.

When comparing the cumulative rates of change for the period of January 1, 2025, to November 30, 2025, the manufacturing of other non-metallic mineral products remained the top performer with an increase of 13.3 per cent.

Basic metals and fabricated metal products grew by 8.7 per cent over the first eleven months of the year, while wood and cork products rose by 8.6 per cent.

Mining and quarrying activities maintained a positive trajectory with a 7.3 per cent increase, followed closely by water collection, treatment and supply at 7.0 per cent.

Conversely, the most significant negative changes in production for the year to date were registered in the manufacturing of paper and paper products, which plummeted by 10.3 per cent.

The textiles, wearing apparel, and leather products sector saw a decrease of 5.4 per cent between January and November 2025.

Finally, the electricity supply sector recorded an overall decline of 1.8 per cent compared to the period between January 1, 2024, and November 30, 2024.