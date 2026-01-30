Approaching soon is the third edition of the Cyprus International Theatre Festival, which is set to take to the Pattihio Theatre from March 2 to 8. This year, it once again invites artists from around the globe to share their stories with a focus on female artists.

The theme She is Here signifies the arrival of an artist who stands on stage not by chance, but by an internal necessity to speak her truth. With this focus, the festival celebrates the strength found in solitude and the absolute clarity of the singular feminine voice, offering the public an opportunity to witness raw theatre.

“This year,” comments festival founder Alexander Weinstein, “we wanted to create a space where the power of presence speaks louder than words by bringing together female artists from around the world, we are inviting everyone, regardless of age or language, to experience the truth of these incredible women on stage.”

By focusing on visual storytelling, movement and physical expression, the festival ensures that every performance is accessible to all, making the programme suitable for families and audiences of all backgrounds.

To enrich the experience, a side event programme will offer workshops for both professional performers and the general audience, providing a unique opportunity to engage directly with the theatrical craft. The full list of artists and the complete festival programme will be officially announced in early February.

3rd Cyprus International Theatre Festival

Theatre productions on the theme She Is Here. March 2-8. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. www.citf.cy