George Malekkos has taken over the presidency of the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA), setting out priorities centred on member value, artificial intelligence and closer cooperation with the state and the education sector.

In his first remarks as president, Malekkos thanked outgoing president Dimitris Nissiotis for his contribution, as well as CITEA members for the unanimous trust placed in him.

“During my presidency, my main priority is for members to feel the value that CITEA offers them in practice, through actions, participation, representation and substantial impact on the industry,” he said.

He described CITEA as entering a new phase, with a more active role in the field of information technology, including participation in artificial intelligence communities, support to the state and industry with know-how, and investment in the next generation through partnerships with schools.

“CITEA is entering a new era, aiming to leave a clear mark in the field of Information Technology,” Malekkos said.

He also stressed that artificial intelligence should not be viewed solely as a technological development.

“Artificial Intelligence is not just technology, it is a responsibility,” Malekkos said, adding that CITEA’s role is to ensure that “the transition is done properly, for the benefit of society, the economy and future generations”.