Sixty-five boxes of 200 cigarettes each were seized on Wednesday at Paphos airport, with one person arrested and remanded for 4 days.

According to the customs department, officers at Paphos airport, acting on assessed information, inspected the luggage of a British passenger travelling to Manchester, United Kingdom.

During the inspection, the 65 boxes of 200 cigarettes each were found.

The passenger was arrested, and the luggage along with its contents was confiscated.

On Thursday, he was brought before the Paphos district court, which issued a 4-day remand order to facilitate the investigative work being carried out by Paphos customs.