A total of 171 irregular migrants were repatriated over Thursday and Friday through coordinated police and deputy migration ministry operations, a police announcement said.

This is part of a broader strategy implemented over the past three years aimed at addressing migration flows.

During 2025, a total of 11.742 migrants who were residing illegally in Cyprus were repatriated through voluntary and forced return procedures. In 2024, 10.092 persons were repatriated.

At the same time, police said that 2.444 irregular migrants arrived in Cyprus in 2025, compared with 6.109 arrivals in 2024 and 17.434 in 2022.

Police efforts to locate and repatriate irregular migrants continue daily, the statement added.