A fatal work accident was reported on Friday afternoon in the Kofinou area, resulting in the death of Fins Alexandru, 55, from Romania.

According to Larnaca police spokesperson Spyros Chrysostomou, the victim was a worker who sustained fatal injuries while unloading cement counterweights from a truck.

Alexandru was employed by a private company engaged in the assembly of electricity authority pylons.

Chrysostomou said the worker was inside the truck when it tilted to the right during unloading. The incident occurred at around 15:30.

Authorities will request an arrest warrant for the truck driver who was transporting electric poles, the spokesman added.

Police are investigating the case in cooperation with the labour office to determine the exact causes of the accident.