Snow may fall on the Troodos mountains on Friday, with localised rain and isolated storms expected in lower ground, particularly during the morning.

Meanwhile, increased concentrations of dust will be present in the air.

Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius inland, 20 degrees Celsius on the coast, and seven degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, rain showers will be possible, with temperatures set to drop to nine degrees Celsius inland, 13 degrees Celsius on the coast, and four degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Frost may form in higher ground during the early hours of Saturday morning, with rain and even the odd thunderstorm possible, with more rain expected on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable throughout the weekend.

As of dawn, the depth of snow atop Mount Olympus was 18 centimetres.