A breakthrough appears imminent in the University of Cyprus’ efforts to acquire the sought-after Faneromeni school building in Nicosia’s old city.

According to local media sources, Archbishop Georgios has indicated his support for relocating the university’s department of archaeology to the historic former school.

The archbishop confirmed that he is prepared to give his approval, provided the move brings a substantial number of students into the walled city, and crucially avoids the necessity of a controversial additional construction behind the school’s main façade.

“We wanted a solution that ensures the arrival of many students, so they can contribute to the revitalisation of the area,” he said, describing the proposal as a potential turning point for the city centre.

The development follows the collapse of earlier plans to house the university’s architecture school at Faneromeni, which stalled after the state declined to fund the construction of a new auxiliary building required for the department’s needs.

Alternative proposals to use the building for university research units were rejected by both the archbishop and the municipality, on the grounds that they would not attract enough daily students.

Momentum shifted after the university submitted a revised proposal to relocate the department of history and archaeology, which has a student population comparable to architecture.

The archbishop said this met the key criterion.

“If the numbers are indeed proportional, we are positive,” he said.

Sources said the understanding was effectively sealed during a meeting this week between the archbishop and the university rector, Tasos Christofides, on the sidelines of a public event.

Christofides had earlier conveyed his readiness to proceed, pending final consent.

For the plan to advance, the government will need to commit several million euros for the renovation of the former school building.

The estimated student presence, around 200 from the department alone, is expected to generate steady demand for housing and services.

The issue had passed through repeated setbacks, with the university’s earlier appeal to the finance minister for funding to convert Faneromeni into a postgraduate and doctoral research hub triggering opposition from the church and the mayor, who both prioritised a focus on undergraduate student numbers for the state’s wider strategy to revive the old walls.

Following direct talks with the archbishop, the rector informed the finance minister of the positive shift.

If approved, the university secures its sought-after presence in the historic centre.

The move would also align with a memorandum signed in 2021 between the state, the archdiocese, the university and the municipality, and complement government incentives already announced for student accommodation and business activity within the walls.

With students from the University of Cyprus set to join those already attending programmes linked to the Kapodistrian university, the number of young people in the area is expected to rise by several hundred.