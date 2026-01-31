Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is proud to announce that it has been named Law Firm of the Year – Cyprus at the Citywealth International Financial Centre Awards 2026.

The awards ceremony took place on January 28, 2026 at the Citywealth IFC Awards Gala Dinner in London, gathering leading professionals from major international financial centres. The firm was represented at the ceremony by Demetris Roti, Partner at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC.

Now in their 15th year, the Citywealth International Financial Centre Awards celebrate excellence across the private-wealth sector and are judged by an international panel of senior practitioners.

This recognition highlights the firm’s steadfast commitment to advising high-net-worth individuals, family offices and international clients. It reflects the expertise and collaborative spirit of our team in delivering trusted, high-quality legal advice, while underscoring the firm’s continued growth as a centre of excellence for private-client and cross-border advisory work in the region.

Managing Partner Elias Neocleous expressed his pride in receiving this esteemed award. “We are truly honoured to be recognised as Law Firm of the Year – Cyprus by Citywealth,” he noted. “This award is a testament to the dedication, professionalism and teamwork of our people, as well as the trust our clients place in us.”

This distinction builds on the firm’s longstanding success at the Citywealth IFC Awards, following multiple previous wins, most notably being named Mediterranean Law Firm of the Year in 2025.

The firm extends its sincere gratitude to Citywealth, the esteemed panel of judges and its clients for their continued trust and support. Such recognition strengthens our resolve to continue setting new benchmarks in legal excellence.